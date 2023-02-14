Basketball notebook: Mac Resetich climbs to No. 2 all-time boys scorer for Hall

With 30 points Friday at Kewanee, Hall senior Mac Resetich moved to No. 2 in the Red Devils all-time scoring ranks.
Resetich (1,261) passed Brett Fanning, who scored 1,238 career points from 2011-14, and stands second only to former Red Devils all-stater Shawn Jeppson (1.869).
Anticipating the moment last month, Fanning, the 2013 BCR Player of the Year, posted this comment on his Facebook: “Watched this little man grow up - I honestly can’t say that I’m surprised to see all that Mac Resetich has accomplished so far. So well deserved and I couldn’t be more proud! Wishing you nothing but the best of luck the rest of the season, Mackie. But just remember… I know where to find you if you do take #2.”
Resetich has passed nine other Red Devil greats this season: No. 4. Rollie Himes (1972-75) 1,209, No. 5. Derek Zeman (1985-88) 1,176, No. 6. Trez Rybarczyk (2017-21) 1,166, No. 7 Jeff Sebben (1977-80) 1,149, No. 8. Harold Meek (1944-46) 1,124, No. 9. Korby Kasperski (2004-08) 1,101, No. 10. Ryan Peterson (1989-92) 1,079, No. 11. Ray Mack (1956-58) 1,066 and No. 12. Ken Meek (1950-52) 1,017.
Resetich has scored 651 points this season, averaging 23.3 ppg.
Davis moving up at Princeton
Princeton senior Teegan Davis (1,107) has passed up Rick Larsen to become No. 7 all-time for the Princeton boys. Larson, a 7-1 center, scored 1,077 points from 1966-69.
Davis now sets his sights on No. 6 Matt McDonald (1989-92) 1,140 and No. 5. John Rumley (1976-79) 1,179.
Classmate Grady Thompson passed Joe Ruklick as the boys all-time leading scorer on Jan. 31 and now has 1,393 career points. His next target is the 1,506 points scored by Tiah Romagnoli (1996-99), the 3-time BCR Girls Player of the Year.
With 693 points this year, Thompson has also passed Rumley (619) for most points in a single-season. Ruklick still holds that program mark with 944 points during his senior season in 1954-55, leading the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the old one-class system. McDonald had 580 for Princeton’s Sweet 16 team in 1991-92.
Davis and Thompson are Princeton’s first pair of 1,000-point scorers from the same class.
Hall, Princeton go to Bureau Valley regional
Top-seeded Princeton learned its starting point of their path in the postseason which they hope leads them to Champaign.
The Tigers (28-2), who were ranked No. 1 in the Class 2 Poll last week, were assigned to the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional. They will await the winner of the Saturday, Feb. 18 quarterfinal between No. 10 Bureau Valley at No. 8 Hall in semifinal play on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
The winner of the Bureau Valley Regional will face the winner of the Savanna Regional on Tuesday, Feb 28 at 7 p.m. Farmington, which knocked out Princeton in the sectional semifinals last year, is the top seed there.
In 1A, No. 10 St. Bede and No. 15 DePue were sent to the Midland Regional. The Bruins will host No. 11 Woodland while the Little Giants will play at No. 4 Midland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The winner of the St. Bede/Woodland game will face No. 1 Marquette at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The DePue/Midland winner will face the winner of the play-in game between No. 12 Henry at No. 6 Newark at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
LaMoille was assigned to the Class 1A AFC Regional and will play at No. 5 Earlville on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Oh brother!
Chance Blumhorst and his LaMoille Lions played his brother Trae’s DePue team Saturday, defeating the Little Giants, 55-47 for the third time in four games this year.
Then the LaMoille coach went out and helped his little brother celebrate his 28th birthday. Talk about your birthday bash.
Both are first-year head coaches.