February 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Golf: Princeton’s Jaden Eggers to tee it up with Adrian College

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton’s Jaden Eggers signs to play golf for Adrian (Mich.) College. He was joined by his parents, Karen and John, and PHS coach Brandon Crawford.

Jaden Eggers wanted to play golf in college and went about selling himself to coaches and schools.

The Princeton High School senior utilized a recruiting app called Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), inputting all his personal info and golf stats for coaches to see.

“It’s a really nice app for coaches to discover athletes,” Eggers said.

Adrian College, a Division 3 school located in the southeastern part of Michigan, liked what it saw in the Tigers standout and the feeling was mutual.

“I’m really excited. I really like the campus, the coach, the whole program,” he said.

Eggers was a two-time Class 2A sectional qualifier and First-Team All-BCR golfer, averaging a team-best 40.0 his senior season.

