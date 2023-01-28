January 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Senior Spotlight>Nicole Kerber (Bureau Valley High School)

By Kevin Hieronymus

Bureau Valley's Nicole Kerber, saves the ball from going out of bounce against Midland during the Lady Tigers Holiday Tournament on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 at Princeton High School. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Nicole Kerber.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: March 29, 2005 in Champaign.

Hometown: New Bedford.

Family: Ryan and Dana (parents), Olivia (sister), Allan (brother) Kerber

Sports/activities: Volleyball, Basketball, Science Club, NHS, FCA

Nickname(s): Kerb.

Favorite sport and why: Basketball, because you can build a family within the team.

Favorite food and where to get it: Allen Special from Los Ranchitos.

Likes: Being outdoors, road trips, and eating out.

Dislikes: Onions and orange flavoring.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Mr. Blackert, because he was my first basketball coach and he had so much confidence in me.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, because they are who I spend most of my time with.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Ryan Reynolds.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: George Washington, JFK, and Marie Antoinette, because I think they would all have very interesting stories to share.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Best friend.

The last song I listened to: “Beautiful Drug.”

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “Regular Show.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Wear my hair in a tight braid.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Alaina Wasilewski, because she can make jokes with just about anything.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: That I had a lot of Storm pride and attended as many events as I could.

Most embarrassing moment: Shooting at the wrong hoop my freshman year

Most unforgettable moment: Beating hall during regionals my junior year

Ultimate sports fantasy: To play with our girls team now, but add Mallory Endress.

What I would like to do in life: Attend ISU for physical education.

Three words that best describe myself: Loud, confident, and empathetic.