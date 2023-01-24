Girls basketball: Princeton girls moving up all-time records at PHS

The Princeton Tigresses became just the fourth girls team in school history to reach the 20-win mark with Saturday’s 56-36 win over Orion.
Monday’s win at Hall, their 21st, tied them for the second-best record with the 2005-06 regional champions which went 21-8, which played in the old 12-team NCIC, going 7-4.
The best record for a PHS girls team was the 24-7 mark set by Spencer Davis’ 2006-07 Tigresses’ Sweet 16 team, which played in the NCIC Lincoln.
The 1986-87 regional champs coached by John Smith was the first PHS girls squad to win 20 games, finishing 20-6.
Other top records in school history was the 19-3 for last year’s TRAC East champions, and the 18-8 in 1998-99, a Class AA team (2 classes) which played in the old 12-team NCIC.
Here’s a look at the top 6 records for Princeton girls basketball
|Year
|Record
|2006-07 (Sweet 16)
|24-7
|2022-23 (undefeated in TRAC East)
|21-2
|2005-06 (regional champions)
|21-6
|1986-87 (regional champions)
|21-8
|2021-22 (TRAC East champions)
|19-3
|1998-99 (Class AA)
|18-8