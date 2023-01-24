January 24, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Girls basketball: Princeton girls moving up all-time records at PHS

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

The Princeton Tigresses became just the fourth girls team in school history to reach the 20-win mark with Saturday’s 56-36 win over Orion.

Monday’s win at Hall, their 21st, tied them for the second-best record with the 2005-06 regional champions which went 21-8, which played in the old 12-team NCIC, going 7-4.

The best record for a PHS girls team was the 24-7 mark set by Spencer Davis’ 2006-07 Tigresses’ Sweet 16 team, which played in the NCIC Lincoln.

The 1986-87 regional champs coached by John Smith was the first PHS girls squad to win 20 games, finishing 20-6.

Other top records in school history was the 19-3 for last year’s TRAC East champions, and the 18-8 in 1998-99, a Class AA team (2 classes) which played in the old 12-team NCIC.

Here’s a look at the top 6 records for Princeton girls basketball

YearRecord
2006-07 (Sweet 16)24-7
2022-23 (undefeated in TRAC East)21-2
2005-06 (regional champions)21-6
1986-87 (regional champions)21-8
2021-22 (TRAC East champions)19-3
1998-99 (Class AA)18-8