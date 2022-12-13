Baseball: Princeton’s Ryan Brucker signs with Southeast Illinois College

As he prepares for his senior year at Princeton High School, Ryan Brucker took a step toward his future.
On Monday, Brucker signed to play baseball with Southeast Illinois Junior College in Harrisburg, a member of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.
As a junior, the First Team All-BCR and TRAC East All-Conference shortstop, led the Tigers in hitting with a .383 clip and six doubles. He also scored 11 runs with 11 RBIs and one homer. He also posted a 1-0 record with a 2.50 ERA on the mound.
PHS baseball coach Wick Warren said Southeastern is a good fit for Brucker.
“It is a top JUCO. Ryan has the opportunity to develop his baseball skills at a high level as well as attend a strong academic school,” he said.