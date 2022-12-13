December 13, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Baseball: Princeton’s Ryan Brucker signs with Southeast Illinois College

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton High School senior Ryan Brucker signs to play baseball with Southeast Illinois College in Harrisburg. He is pictured with his parents, Tony and Kimberly; and (back row) JJ Raffleson (trainer) and PHS baseball coach Wick Warren.

As he prepares for his senior year at Princeton High School, Ryan Brucker took a step toward his future.

On Monday, Brucker signed to play baseball with Southeast Illinois Junior College in Harrisburg, a member of the Great Rivers Athletic Conference.

As a junior, the First Team All-BCR and TRAC East All-Conference shortstop, led the Tigers in hitting with a .383 clip and six doubles. He also scored 11 runs with 11 RBIs and one homer. He also posted a 1-0 record with a 2.50 ERA on the mound.

PHS baseball coach Wick Warren said Southeastern is a good fit for Brucker.

“It is a top JUCO. Ryan has the opportunity to develop his baseball skills at a high level as well as attend a strong academic school,” he said.