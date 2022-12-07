Colmone Classic: Putnam County jumps right back to action

A day after winning its first game in the Colmone Classic, the Putnam County Panthers jumps right back into action to take aim on its second.

The Panthers will face off against Stillman Valley in the first game of the night on the Hall hardwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Their winner will claim the Red Pool crowd and advance to Friday’s semifinals at 8 p.m. against the winner of tonight’s White Pool finale between Fieldcrest and Pontiac.

St. Bede returns to action against Rock Falls in tonight’s middle game at 6:30 p.m. Both teams have lost to Princeton.

Friday’s first semifinal has been set with Princeton facing Marquette at 6:30 p.m.