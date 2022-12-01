BCR wrestling preview: Princeton grapplers enjoying benefits of new wrestling room

The Princeton Tiger wrestling team has some new wrestlers and a brand new wrestling room and is excited for the new season on the mats.

The new wrestling room, which is two converted rooms at the entrance to Prouty Gym off the west doors, especially has everyone excited. It replaces the tight quarters the Tiger grapplers have used in the Prouty Gym balcony for decades and most recently the “little blue room,” which was a converted Home Ec classroom.

“The new room is huge for the program. It’s been a great addition for us and we are already seeing the benefits,” Tiger coach Steve Amy said. “In the past we have had been on the balcony or in the little blue room where there was just not any space. Our kids have a room that they are proud of and I can’t thank our administration enough.

“They have really been enjoying it.

The new wrestling room is being used by both the high school wrestlers and Tiger Town Tanglers.

Princeton sophomore Ace Christiansen won an area high-best 38 matches as BCR Wrestler of the Year a year ago. (Mike Vaughn)

Coach: Steve Amy (15th year)

Top returning wrestlers: Ace Christiansen, Jr.; Augie Christiansen. Sr.; Carlos Benavidez, Jr.; Carson Etheridge, Sr.

Top newcomers: Casey Etheridge, Fr.; Ian Morris, So., Cade Odell, So.; Augustus Swanson, Fr.

Worth noting: There are seven returning starters in the Tigers’ camp, including sophomore Ace Christiansen, the BCR Wrestler of the Year 132. He was a state qualifier and had a 38-14 record as a freshman. Also back on the mats are sectional qualifiers Augie Christiansen (145, 37-7), Benavidez (138, 27-11), and Carson Etheridge (170, 28-22), junior Preston Arkels (152, 18-20) and sophomores Kaydin Gibson (120, 11-9) and Anthony Vujanov (182, 12-23). ... The Tigers are blessed with promising freshmen Casey Etheridge (160), an IESA state champion, and Swanson (106), an IESA state medalist, and sophomore newcomers Ian Morris (195) and Cade Odell (285), who bring their talents from the basketball court and football field to the mats for the first time. All won their season debuts Tuesday over Morris. ... Other squad members are freshmen John Bussard (106), Gage Nutter (120) and Rhett Pearson (220) and juniors Andrew Peacock (126), Justin DePauw (132) and Michael Kurth (132). ... “We are looking forward to this season. We are returning seven starters from last season and have a great group of newcomers. Many of these guys have wrestled for a long time and that is going to make this season a lot of fun,” said Amy, a 3-time state champ at Rockridge.

Coach: Sam Allen

Top returning wrestlers: Hunter Savage, Jr.; Logan Pineda, So.; Jack Maschmann, So.; Ryan Migliorini, Sr.; Garrett Connelly, So.; Evan Englehaupt, Jr.; Grady Gillan, So.; Jake Migliorini, So.; Gavin Hahn, Jr.; Mike Shaw, Sr.

St. Bede's Ryan Migliorini (right) grapples Putnam County-Hall's John Davis last year. (Shaw Media)

Top newcomers: William Sramek, Fr.; Jordan Coventry, So.; Trajan Raffety, Fr.; Landon Boggion, Fr.

Worth noting: Allen expects the Bruins to be a solid dual team this season as they start out the season filling 10 of 14 weight classes with the potential to fill 12-14 later in the year. “I think as a dual team we will be pretty tough despite our holes in the lineup,” Allen said. ...Ryan Migliorini (195) and Savage (113) were sectional qualifiers last season. Allen said he expects Ryan Migliorini and Shaw (285) to compete for state berths, while Savage, Pineda (145), Gillan (160/170) and Connelly (160/170) could be in the mix as well. “My seniors, Ryan Migliorini and Mike Shaw are hopefuls who I think have a chance (at state),” Allen said. “I am also looking at Hunter Savage, Logan Pineda, Grady Gillan and Garrett Connelly to make a good run at qualifying for state as well. If not this season, look out for these guys the next few.” ... Allen said the team’s newcomers will gain experience this season. “They will rotate in on varsity as needed and will absorb any and every exhibition match we can get them this season,” he said.

Coach: Michael McCutheon (first year)

Top returning wrestlers: Bailey Herr, Elijah Leota, James Irwin

Top newcomers: Benjamin Heerdt, Colby Zerfas, Carlos Aranda, Anname Smith, Kaleb Gualandi

Worth noting: McCutheon takes over as head coach after serving as a PC-Hall assistant for three seasons. He wrestled in high school for St. Bede and Hall. He inherits a small roster with just eight wrestlers. Herr, Irwin and Leota have one year of high school experience, but Herr and Irwin also have experience in youth wrestling. McCutheon said he’d like to see Herr advance in the IHSA girls state tournament, while he expects for Irwin and Leota to compete for sectional berths in the boys tournament. “I’d like to see Bailey Herr make it to girls state this year,” McCutheon said. “She wrestled in the sectional semifinal last year and put up a really good fight. She only lost by one point. I’m hoping she can get back and make it to state. I think Elijah Leota can get to sectional. He did pretty well last year. Hopefully, we can get him some more mat time and get him there. James Irwin is experienced, so hopefully, we can get him to sectional too. For the others, we’re looking to train them up. They’re all first-year wrestlers.”