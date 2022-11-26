2022 All-BCR Volleyball Team

FIRST TEAM
Ali Bosnich (St. Bede/Jr.)
The junior middle hitter knocked down 218 kills (2.7 per set) with 53 blocks (0.66) to lead the Bedans at the net. She was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Olivia Gartin (Princeton/Sr.)
The BCR Player of the Year stepped up for a big senior season with an area-best 278 kills (3.9), more than 60 better than the next player. She was one of three players unanimously named All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Ella Hermes (St. Bede/Jr.)
The St. Bede junior libero was the area’s best defender with 521 digs (5.0) and served up an area-best 232 points (2.8) and 64 aces (0.76). She was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Lily Keutzer (Princeton/Sr.)
It was the senior’s time to shine and she delivered with 120 kills (1.7), 160 digs (2.3), 173 points (2.4) and 25 aces (0.35). She was the top vote-getter named to Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Kate Salisbury (Bureau Valley/Jr.)
The Storm setter dished out 445 assists (5.4) while serving up 109 points with 22 aces. She earned First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division honors.
Ella Thacker (Bureau Valley/Jr.)
The junior middle hitter led the Storm at the net with 180 kills (2.2) as well in the back row with 150 digs (1.8). She received First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division honors.
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Coutts (Hall/Jr.)
The junior setter had an all-around game for the Devils with 194 assists (3.1), 153 digs (2.5), 119 points (1.9), 30 aces (0.48) and 16 blocks (0.30). She was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Natasha Faber-Fox (Princeton/Jr.)
Faber-Fox had big shoes to fill taking over for four-year starter Katie Bates at setter and delivered with an area-best 466 assists (7.0) along with 178 digs, 171 points and 27 aces. She was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Miyah Fox (Princeton/Jr.)
The junior libero led the Tigresses in the back row with 327 digs (4.6) and serving with 194 points (2.7) and 33 aces (0.46). She was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Keely Lawson (Bureau Valley/Fr.)
The Storm rookie had a breakout freshmen season with a team-best 30 blocks (0.38) along with 126 kills (1.5), 137 digs (1.7), 88 points (1.1), 21 aces (0.26). She received Honorable Mention All-Three Rivers Conference East Division honors.
Emily Robbins (St. Bede/Sr.)
The senior outside hitter was steady for the Bruins, contributing 124 kills (1.5), 370 digs (4.4) and 129 points (1.5). She was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Emma Stabler (Bureau Valley/Jr.)
The junior outside hitter had 116 kills (1.4) and led the Storm with 126 points (1.5) and 23 aces (0.28). She was named Second-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jennifer Casford (Hall/Sr.), Ella Cherry (LaMoille/Sr.), Mallory Endress (BV/Sr.), Lilli Heredia (Hall/Sr.), Isa Ibarra (Princeton/Sr.), Clara Jablonski (Hall/Sr.), Ella Taliani (Hall/Sr.), Alaina Wasilewski (BV/Sr.)