November 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

2022 All-BCR Girls Cross Country Team

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Lexi Bohms runs in the Class 1A Regional Cross Country gils race on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Seneca FFA Farm in Marseilles.

Princeton's Lexi Bohms is the BCR Female Runner of the Year for the third straight year. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Lexi Bohms (Princeton/Sr)

The three-time BCR Runner of the Year, became the first Princeton runner to qualify for state in 20 years. She placed third in the Three Rivers Meet (20:52), 13th at regional (21:48.1), 19th at sectional (20:51.60) and 104th at state (20:04.28).

Kiana Brokaw (Princeton/Sr)

Brokaw joined the Tigresses during her junior year and has been a fixture since as their No. 2 runner. She placed 13th at TRAC (22:48.47) and 30th at regional (24:40.3), just missing qualifying for sectional.

Madelyn Torrance (St. Bede/Sr)

Torrance finished as the Bruins’ No. 2 runner at regional, placing 44th in 26:37.8. She was 34th (25:59.56) at conference.

Avery Waca (Princeton/Fr)

The first incoming female runner with junior high experience, Waca had an immediate impact her freshman year as PHS’ No. 3 runner. She was 28th at TRAC (25:00.86) and 43rd at regional (26:29.4).

Macy Zeglis (St. Bede/Sr)

Zeglis led the Bruins at regional, placing 33rd with a time of 25:06.7. She was 23rd at TRAC (24:07.75).

