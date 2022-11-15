Girls basketball: Princeton takes big step in tournament opener

Princeton and Putnam County both finished 4-0 and tied for first place at last year’s Princeton Holiday Tournament, but they did not get a chance a chance to play one another and settle it on the court.
This year they did.
The Tigresses took the first step in winning their own tournament, defeating the Panthers 62-36 on Monday night at Prouty Gym.
Senior Olivia Gartin scored 19 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, junior Miyah Fox had 12 points, and freshmen Camryn Driscoll (12) and Keighley Davis (8) combined for 20 points as the Tigresses moved into the driver’s seat of the tournament.
“We were wanting this matchup, I think. They played us tough over the summer. They’re a good program. We just wanted to come out and show that we can play with anybody,” Princeton coach Darcy Kepner said.
“[Winning the tournament] is the goal. Just one game at a time. We know we have to win every game to win the tournament.”
In other Monday games, St. Bede made a successful debut under new coach Stephanie Mickley, defeating Midland 48-41, while Bureau Valley beat Stark County 41-31.
Princeton 62, Putnam County 36
The Panthers scored the first five points of the game, then Princeton answered with the last nine to close out the first quarter.
The Tigresses continued to climb from there. They outscored PC 21-10 in the second quarter with seven different scorers to double up the Panthers 30-15 at the half. After playing even in the third quarter. Princeton enjoyed a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter to win going away.
“I think the nerves were flying around. Just shows they care and they were ready to go. Got the nerves out first quarter. We just have so many scoring threats and the girls were ready to play,” Kepner said. “I think they’re all unselfish kids, and they don’t care who has the points for the night. They just want to win.”
Ava Hatton matched Gartin’s 19 points for PC.
St. Bede 48, Midland 41
The Bruins outscored the Timberwolves 11-5 in the second quarter to take a 23-15 halftime lead.
Ali Bosnich put on the finishing touches by scoring 19 of her game-high 29 points in the second half to send the Bruins and Mickley to victory in their first night out.
“It was a nice first win. The girls worked really hard. We made some mistakes, but that was expected,” Mickley said. “I thought overall they played really well. They responded to what we’ve been working on the last two weeks.
“I wanted them to come out strong like I know they’re capable of. We had some ups and downs, but we were able to capitalize on our strengths, which is the post. We had a big mismatch.”
St. Bede is new to the tournament this season, and Mickley thinks it will be a nice addition for the Bruins.
“It’s local, so I saw a lot of St. Bede fans here, besides parents, to support the girls. It was nice to see everybody,” she said.
Bosnich scored 10 points as St. Bede stretched its lead by one to 34-25 and finished with nine more in the fourth quarter.
Kristal De La Torre added seven points for St. Bede.
Sophie Milloy had 14 points and Maddie Pyles added 11 for Midland, which is coached by Princeton alum Michelle (Rowley) Janssen.
Bureau Valley 41, Stark County 31
The Storm led their season opener from start to finish, up 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at the half.
Linzey Cady (11), Kate Stoller (10) and Kate Salisbury (8) combined for 28 points for the Storm.
“It was a great way to start. Any win you can get, especially early on, takes a little pressure off the girls. Saw some smiling faces in the locker room, so that was nice to see,” BV coach Matt Wasilewski said. “I love this tournament. It’s close, and we get to see some teams we normally don’t see, and it’s a great way to start with some great competition.
“We’re hoping we’re playing Saturday for something meaningful.”
Wasilewski said the Storm’s intensity in the third quarter defensively helped offset their tired legs on offense.
“That was a good third quarter for us, and I was pleased how we played overall,” Wasilewski said.
Lindley Johnston and Kylee Frisby each had 10 points for Stark County.
Notes: Stark County also has a new coach, Bob Bohm, who follows longtime coach Scott Paxton, who retired. ... This year’s field has expanded to nine teams with the addition of St. Bede and Erie-Prophetstown. It is set up with three pools with new pools being created based on original standings. Games resume Tuesday with St. Bede/E-P at 5 p.m., Stark County vs. Henry at 6:30 p.m. and Princeton vs. Streator at 8 p.m.