Boy soccer: Mendota heads up Three Rivers All-Conference Team

Six players from Mendota and one from Princeton were named to the First Team Three Rivers All-Conference boys soccer team.
Seniors Rafael Romero, Jasiel Watson and Martin Murillo (GK) of league champ Mendota were named unanimously, joined on the first team by teammates Johnathan Cortez, Izaiah Nanez and Johan Cortez.
Princeton senior Matthews Sims was also named to the first team.
Named to the second team were junior Francisco Moreno of Hall-DePue, senior Michael Smallwood of Princeton and sophomores Mauricio Martinez and David Casas of Mendota.
Honorable mention honors went to Mendota senior Ricky Orozco and Princeton senior keeper Niklas Schneider.
The Trojans were undefeated conference champions.