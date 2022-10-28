Shaw Media Sectional Volleyball Update, Saturday, Oct. 29

Area Sectionals
AT BRIMFIELD (1A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Princeville (22-8) vs. (2) Hartsburg-Emden, 6 p.m.
Match 2: (1) Augusta Southeastern (32-6) vs. (2) Wethersfield (25-10-1), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Forreston Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FORRESTON (1A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (6) River Ridge (17-13-3) vs. (3) Ottawa Marquette (29-6), 6 p.m.
Match 2: (2) Newman (26-7) vs. (1) Newark (32-5), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Brimfield Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FAIRBURY (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Chillicothe IVC (33-3-1) vs. (3) Kankakee McNamara (17-14), 6 p.m.
Match 2: (8) Peotone (18-16) vs. (3) Fieldcrest (28-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Maroa Supersectional vs. the Riverton Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT FARMINGTON (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Orion (29-8) vs. (2) Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Match 2: (1) Macomb (32-3) vs. (2) Sherrard (30-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Winnebago Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT WINNEBAGO (2A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Rock Falls (34-3) vs. (2) Johnsburg (26-10-1), 6 p.m.
Match 2: (1) Genoa-Kingston (33-4) vs. (3) Rockford Christian (23-10-1), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Farmington Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
AT LASALLE (3A)
Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Dixon (23-11) vs. (2) Limestone (31-5-1), 6 p.m.
Match 2: (2) Rock Island (22-12) vs. (1) Metamora (31-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.
Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional vs. the Burlington Central Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.