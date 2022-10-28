October 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Shaw Media Sectional Volleyball Update, Saturday, Oct. 29

By Kevin Hieronymus
Newark's Lauren Ulrich spikes the ball past St. Bede's Amanda Wojcik (11) in the Class 1A Regional title game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Academy in Peru.

Newark's Lauren Ulrich spikes the ball at St. Bede's Amanda Wojcik (11) in the Class 1A Regional title game on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 at the Academy. Newark won its fourth straight regional to advance to the Forreston Sectional on Monday against Newman. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Area Sectionals

AT BRIMFIELD (1A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Princeville (22-8) vs. (2) Hartsburg-Emden, 6 p.m.

Match 2: (1) Augusta Southeastern (32-6) vs. (2) Wethersfield (25-10-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Forreston Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

AT FORRESTON (1A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (6) River Ridge (17-13-3) vs. (3) Ottawa Marquette (29-6), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (2) Newman (26-7) vs. (1) Newark (32-5), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Eastland Supersectional vs. the Brimfield Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

AT FAIRBURY (2A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Chillicothe IVC (33-3-1) vs. (3) Kankakee McNamara (17-14), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (8) Peotone (18-16) vs. (3) Fieldcrest (28-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Maroa Supersectional vs. the Riverton Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

AT FARMINGTON (2A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Orion (29-8) vs. (2) Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Match 2: (1) Macomb (32-3) vs. (2) Sherrard (30-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Winnebago Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

AT WINNEBAGO (2A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Rock Falls (34-3) vs. (2) Johnsburg (26-10-1), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (1) Genoa-Kingston (33-4) vs. (3) Rockford Christian (23-10-1), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Supersectional vs. the Farmington Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

AT LASALLE (3A)

Monday, Oct. 31 - Match 1: (1) Dixon (23-11) vs. (2) Limestone (31-5-1), 6 p.m.

Match 2: (2) Rock Island (22-12) vs. (1) Metamora (31-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Title: Winners 1-2, 6 p.m.

Next: Winner advances to the Sterling Supersectional vs. the Burlington Central Sectional winner on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.