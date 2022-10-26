Volleyball Notebook: St. Bede makes for happy first birthday for coach’s daughter

Here’s some news and notes from area regionals:
• Happy birthday Quimby: The St. Bede volleyball team made a happy birthday for coach Abbi Bosnich’s daughter, Quimby, on her first birthday Tuesday by upsetting Woodland 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 in the St. Bede regional quarterfinals.
The team FaceTimed and sang happy birthday to their smiling admirer with two front teeth after the game.
The Bruins also defeated Woodland for last year’s regional championship at Henry.
• St. Bede regional update: The Bruins (12-22) advance to play Henry (16-18) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals against Henry, which had an upset of its own, defeating No. 6 Serena 25-20, 25-23. They will play in the second semifinal match of the night at 7 p.m. following No. 1 Newark vs. No. 8 Putnam County.
• Hall regional update: Three Rivers West rivals Sherrard (29-7) and Rockridge (21-11-1) will meet for a third time to decide Thursday’s regional championship at Hall. No. 2 Sherrard swept Rockridge twice (22-25, 25-16, 25-12 and 25-11, 25-11) to claim the TRAC West crown.
Sherrard, which defeated the host Tigresses on the way to sweeping the Princeton Invite on Oct. 8, defeated Bureau Valley while Rockridge knocked out Princeton 25-22, 23-25, 25-23.
• Rare losing mark: Princeton bowed out with a 12-19 record, just the second losing season in longtime coach Andy Puck’s 21-year tenure at PHS. The only other losing season was in 2014 (13-22).
Puck has posted a 459-247-9 record (.650) at PHS, and stands 477-263-9 overall (.645) including a one-year stint at Hall. Rita Placek is the winningest coach in the program with a 491-175-4 record (.749) from 1974-1998.
• Going out with a bang: Princeton senior Olivia Gartin pounded 24 kills in her last match for the Tigresses in Tuesday’s loss to Rockridge.
• Rising Storm: Bureau Valley will return seven juniors who played in Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals at Hall, while losing only three seniors, who saw the floor. BV coach Caitlyn DeMay said she also has some promising underclassmen ready to shine.
• 1,0002 and counting for Haberkorn: With LaSalle-Peru’s 25-22, 25-22 victory over host Geneseo in 3A Regional play Tuesday, longtime Cavs coach Mark Haberkorn, 72, now has 1,002 career victories in 38 seasons, the fifth most in state history.
No. 5 L-P (23-11) will look to add another “W” for Hab’s record in Thursday’s regional final over favored Rock Island, the No. 2 seed.