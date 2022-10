Hallie McGuire, former BCR Player of the Year, has been a big hit for the Kentucky Wesleyan volleyball team this year.

The St. Bede alum was named as the Player of the Week for KWU for her play at the net for the Panthers.

McGuire, a 5-11 senior outside hitter, had 45 kills in three games, including a career-best 19 in a win over Southwest Baptist. She also had three blocks, seven digs and hit .255.

She leads the Panthers (6-16) with 185 kills (2.5 per set).