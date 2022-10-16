October 15, 2022
Roundup: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House places ninth in Patriot Invite

By Kevin Hieronymus
Bureau Valley's Rhiley Pinter (left) was 32nd in the JV race and Elijah House ninth in the varsity race in Saturday's Patriot Invite in Peoria.

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House led the Storm to a 17th-place team finish in the 60-team varsity race in Saturday’s Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

House notched a personal record 16:07.7 on the 3.0-mile course, earning individual honors with a ninth-place finish

Ben Roth (58th, 17:04.9), Adrian Gallardo (101st, 17:48.), Maddox Moore (155th, 18:52.7), and Owen Larkin (193rd, 19:42.6) also scored for BV, all recording personal record times.  Payton Walowski (200th, 19:55.9)and Landon Hulsing (213th, 20:13.4, PR) ran in the 6th and 7th positions.

Rhiley Pinter was the lead runner for the JV Storm in this race, earning individual honors with a 32nd place finish and a 19:33.1 personal record.  Andrew Roth (51st, 20:53.8) and Nathan Siri (73rd, 22:15) als oPR’ed in the JV race.

Bureau Valley’s next competition is the IHSA Regional, held at Seneca High School Land Lab, on Saturday, Oct. 22.