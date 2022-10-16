Roundup: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House places ninth in Patriot Invite

Bureau Valley’s Elijah House led the Storm to a 17th-place team finish in the 60-team varsity race in Saturday’s Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
House notched a personal record 16:07.7 on the 3.0-mile course, earning individual honors with a ninth-place finish
Ben Roth (58th, 17:04.9), Adrian Gallardo (101st, 17:48.), Maddox Moore (155th, 18:52.7), and Owen Larkin (193rd, 19:42.6) also scored for BV, all recording personal record times. Payton Walowski (200th, 19:55.9)and Landon Hulsing (213th, 20:13.4, PR) ran in the 6th and 7th positions.
Rhiley Pinter was the lead runner for the JV Storm in this race, earning individual honors with a 32nd place finish and a 19:33.1 personal record. Andrew Roth (51st, 20:53.8) and Nathan Siri (73rd, 22:15) als oPR’ed in the JV race.
Bureau Valley’s next competition is the IHSA Regional, held at Seneca High School Land Lab, on Saturday, Oct. 22.