2022 All-BCR Boys Golf Team

Jake Delaney (St. Bede, Sr.): A First-Team Three Rivers All-Conference selection and runner-up, Delaney led the Bruins with a 38.3 average. He earned medalist honors five times in dual and triangular matches as well as the Rock Falls Rocket Invitational. He also placed third at the Riverdale Invitational and fifth at the Kewanee Boiler Invitational. Delaney helped the Bruins win their own regional, shooting an 82 at Spring Creek. He also shot an 82 to lead the Bruins at sectional. He was the 2021 BCR Golfer of the Year.
Jaden Eggers (Princeton, Sr.): A nine-time meet medalist and 14 time-team scoring leader, Eggers led the Tigers with an average of 40. He earned First-Team All-Conference honors by placing sixth in the TRAC Tournament. Eggers placed fourth in the Tigers’ tandem in the Mendota Ryder Cup, fifth at the Rock Falls Invite and sixth in the PIT. He was a two-time Class 2A sectional qualifier and First-Team All-BCR pick.
Brendan Pillion (St. Bede, Sr.): Pillion had a solid senior season, averaging a 38.4. He was a top four finisher in invites at Riverdale, Kewanee, Princeton and Rock Falls (third) and a three-time medalist in dual/triangular meets. He earned First-Team All-Conference with a 10th-place finish at the TRAC Meet. Pillion led the Bruins with a runner-up 81 to win their own regional at Spring Creek and came back with an 83 at sectional at TPC John Deere Run.
Landen Plym (Hall, So.): There was no sophomore jinx for the Red Devil ace. He led the area for the second straight year, averaging 38.1. This year, he made his way to state by shooting an 80 at sectional. Along the way, the First-Team Three Rivers All-Conference pick was runner-up at the Kewanee and Princeton invites and third in the conference meet. He was the regional medalist, shooting a 78 on his home course at Spring Creek.
Wyatt Novotny (Bureau Valley, Fr.): The next up and coming golfer, the freshman led the Storm with an average of 40. He placed sixth in the Kewanee Invite and eighth in the Princeton Invite. Novotny shot an 87 to help the Storm to a third-place finish in the St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek. He led the Storm with an 85 at sectional at TPC John Deere Run.
SECOND TEAM
Cooper Balensiefen (Bureau Valley, Sr.): The Storm senior was at his best in the postseason, leading the Storm to at third-place finish at the St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek to qualify for sectionals with an 86. He carded an 89 at sectional, second best for the Storm. He averaged a 44.
Karter Patterson (Princeton, Sr.): Patterson, who’s dad, Mike swung for the Tigers, was a three-time meet medalist and four-time team scoring leader, averaging 42.2. He was part of the Tigers’ fourth-place tandem in the Mendota Ryder Cup. He qualified for 2A sectionals for the first time, tying for 13th at the Geneseo Regional with an 84 at Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge.
Tyson Phillips (Princeton, Jr.) - Phillips saved his best golf for last, qualifying for 2A sectionals by shooting an 85 (16th place) at the Geneseo Regional. He then led the Tigers with an 87 at the Bartonville Sectional at Coyote Creek Golf Course. He averaged 45.8.
Grant Plym (Hall, Sr.) - Plym kept it all in the family with his first cousin, Landen Plym, averaging a 41.6. He helped the Red Devils to a runner-up team finish at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional to qualify for sectional for the first time in nine years, shooting an 86. He carded a 94 at sectional.
Seth Spratt (Bureau Valley, Sr.): Spratt averaged a 43 on the year. He helped the Storm qualify for sectionals with an 88, tying for 13th place at the St. Bede Regional at Spring Creek. He carded a 94 at sectional.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jarrett Carr (Princeton, Sr.), Logan Potthoff (SB, Jr.), Joshua Scheri (Hall, Sr.), Parker Stier (BV, Sr.)