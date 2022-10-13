BCR Girls Sectional Tennis Previews

At Geneseo
When: Friday, Oct. 14, Saturday, Oct. 15
Teams: Dunlap, Galesburg, Geneseo, Kewanee, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Princeton, Rock Island Alleman, Sterling, Sterling Newman.
At a glance: Princeton was sent west for the second straight year rather than its usual sectional site at Ottawa. The Geneseo Sectional sight promises to be a tough field once again with teams from Peoria. Rock Island and Sterling and schools between. PHS sophomore Emilee Merkel brings in a 17-12 record at No. 2 singles. Other entrants for PHS will be Kailee Winner at No. 1 singles, Sadie Thornton/Nora Schneider at No. 1 doubles and Kambri Fisher/Katie Kammerer at No. 2 doubles.
Next: The top four singles and doubles teams will advance to state.
At Ottawa
When: Friday, Oct. 14, Saturday, Oct. 15
Teams: Coal City, Kankakee McNamara, Kankakee, LaSalle-Peru, Mendota, Morris, Ottawa, Pontiac, St. Bede, Streator.
At a glance: The Bruins will find some familiar foes with L-P, Mendota, Ottawa and Streator on hand. St. Bede coach Jill Urban-Bollis said the Bruins are looking forward to sectionals. “We will be graduating eight seniors after this season. These girls have improved over the last two years,” she said. ... St. Bede’s Morgan Nawa brings a 7-3 record at No. 1 singles. Other St. Bede entrants will be Olivia Orteza at No. 2 singles, Allysa Engels and Kristal De La Torre (5-7) at No. 1 doubles and Mia Morrow and Brianna Torres No. 2 doubles.
Next: The top four singles and doubles teams will advance to state.