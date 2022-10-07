Hall’s Landen Plym ready for state golf

Hall sophomore Landen Plym qualified for state golf on Monday.
By Wednesday, he was running a high fever and not sure if he would be able to answer the call for the IHSA Class 1A State Meet on Friday.
Hall coach Mason Kimberly reported Thursday night, howeverm that Plym was going to “tough it out” and play Friday.
Plym, who made the state cut by one stroke with an 80 in Monday’s Riverdale Sectional at TPC John Deere Run in Silvis, will tee off on hole No. 10 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.