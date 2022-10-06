BCR Boys soccer regional capsules

Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Regional
Where: Alleman Sports Complex, 1186 43rd Avenue, Moline.
Pairings: Friday, Oct. 7 - Match 1, (9) Princeton (3-20-1) at (7) Riverdale (6-13-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 - Match 2, (1) Mendota (15-6) vs. Winner Match 1, 4:30 p.m. Match 3, (4) Alleman (12-6) vs. (6) DePue-Hall (9-10-3), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 - Championship, Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match, 6 p.m.
At a glance: Mendota is the defending regional/sectional champion and playing to return home for its own sectional. The Trojans, who lost three games in tournament play in Davenport over the weekend, await the winner of Friday’s play-in game between Princeton and Riverdale. ... The Tigers and Rams have met twice, playing to a 1-1 tournament tie early in August with the Rams prevailing 3-2 in early-September at Princeton. ... DePue-Hall will have to get past the Pioneers on their home pitch to make it to next week’s championship game. ... Mendota advanced to the Elite Eight last year, falling to host Bloomington Central Catholic, 3-2, by penalty kicks, in super-sectional play.
Next: Winner advances to Mendota Sectional at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. vs. Peoria Christian Regional winner.