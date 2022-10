Kenney Jones of Tiskilwa has a knack for hitting hole one-in-ones.

The former Princeton High School ace and BCR Golfer of the Year hit his fourth hole-in-one at Spring Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Oct. 1. He aced the 132-yard hole No. 7 from the white tees using a pitching wedge.

It was witnessed by Joe Loftus, Egan Hicks and Mike Vrana.