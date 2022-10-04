Area roundup: Golf season ends for Princeton boys, area girls

The golf season came to end for the Princeton boys and area girls playing in sectional golf meets Monday.

At Bartonville: Three Princeton boys played at the 2A Bartonville Sectional at Coyotte Creek Golf Course Monday.

Junior Tyson Phillips paced the Tigers at 87 with seniors Karter Patterson (89) and Jaden Eggers (91) taking their final swings for PHS.

Bureau Valley's Callie Schoff chips onto the green in Monday's Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park Golf Course. (Photo courtesy Tim Atwell/Kewanee High School)

At Kewanee: St. Bede senior Gianna Grivetti had the area’s best score of 96 at the Kewanee Sectional at Baker Park.

Also competing were Bureau Valley senior Callie Schoff (103) and Princeton senior Morgan Forristall (118), a first-year player.

VOLLEYBALL

At LaMoille: The host Lions, the No. 9 seed, beat No. 8 Hiawatha 25-21, 25-18 in the first match of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

LaMoille advances to play No. 1 Indian Creek at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Also Monday, No. 11 DePue lost to No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-14.

IVC def. Princeton 25-10, 25-17: Natasha Faber-Fox had 10 assists, six digs and three points as the Tigresses lost a nonconference match in Princeton. Olivia Gartin put down six kills for Princeton (8-14).

Putnam County def. St. Bede 25-21, 25-18: The Panthers picked up a nonconference victory in Peru.

At Orion: Princeton placed sixth in Saturday’s Charger Classic volleyball tournament.

In pool play, Princeton beat Monmouth United (21-25, 26-24, 15-9) and lost to Orion (25-17, 25-22) and Knoxville (23-25, 25-16, 25-13).

The Tigresses lost 25-23, 25-16 to Monmouth-Roseville in the fifth-place match.

Gartin had 33 kills and 13 digs and was named to the all-tournament team. Also for PHS (8-13), Nathasha Faber-Fox had 66 assists, 22 points, four aces and 21 digs, Isa Ibarra had 34 points, seven assists and 16 digs, Lily Keutzer had 29 points, 18 kills and 18 digs, Miyah Fox had 46 digs and 21 points, Chrissy Sierens had 14 kills and 18 points and Kelsea Klingenberg had 23 points, seven aces and 21 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Earlville 3, DePue-Hall 2: Diego Vazquez scored two goals to lead the No. 4-seeded Red Raiders to a win over the fifth-seeded Little Giants in a Little Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal in Earlville.

Stillman Valley 3, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in Stillman Valley.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Elmwood: Bureau Valley senior Elijah House ran a personal best 16:19.8 to place 10th in Saturday’s Elmwood Invitational at Maple Lane Country Club.

Elijah House

Also for BV, Ben Roth was 40th (17:16), Adrian Gallardo was 65th (18:08), Maddox Moore was 122nd (19:52) and Peyton Walowski was 138th (20:19).

The Storm placed 12th (286) of 18 teams. Eureka scored 63 points for first.

At Peoria: Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran a 20:21.57 to place 91st among 249 runners in the 1A/2A division of the Peoria Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park. PHS finished 31st with 888 points with contributions from 184th Kiana Brokaw (22:39), 197th Avery Waca (23:13), 236th Claire Grey 25:47 and 242th Ella Grey (27:00).

In the boys race, freshman Augustus Swanson led the Tigers with a time of 18:04.38, finishing 212th of 292 runners. Also running for PHS were 281st Kamden Wahlgren (21:39) and 284th Robert Nelson (21:59), both with personal bests.