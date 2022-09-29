Boys golf: Three Princeton golfers advance to 2A sectional

Princeton missed out on a team qualifier by just two strokes at the 2A Geneseo Regional Wednesday, but sent three golfers on to sectionals.
PHS seniors Jaden Eggers, ninth at 82, and Karter Patterson, 13th at 84, along with junior Tyson Phillips, 16th at 85, all advanced as one of the top 10 individual qualifiers for the Bartonville Sectional.
“Jaden, Karter, and Tyson had a nice day but they had to work for it,” PHS coach Brandon Crawford said of the weather conditions. “It wasn’t an easy day for anyone today. The mental game played a huge role today and they accepted the challenge. I very proud of their effort and they earned the opportunity to play for a trip to State.
“The boys battled. As a team we came up two swings short, but that’s golf. This course played really tough today and to watch the boys stay committed to the goal and play with the Tiger Mentality of ‘one hole and one swing at a time’ showed they believed in themselves and refused to quit. I’m very proud of my boys today.”
Sophomore Jordan Reinhardt rounded out the Tigers scoring at 92 with Jarrett Carr adding a 93 and Luke Smith a 102.
Geneseo claimed its own regional crown with a round of 321. Also advancing were second-place Dunlap (326) and third-place Dunlap (341) with Princeton and Metamora just missing out with a fourth-place tie at 343.
The Bartonville Sectional will be held Monday at Coyote Creek Golf Course in Bartonville.