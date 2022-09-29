September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR volleyball update

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede’s Amanda Wojcik (left) and Isabella Pinter go up to block a shot against Newman Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

A look at area volleyball standings heading into tonight’s matches:

Hall at Princeton

Newman at Bureau Valley

Orion at E-P

BCR TeamsWLT
Bureau Valley (4-2 TRAC East)7110
St. Bede (4-4 TRAC East)7140
Princeton (5-2 TRAC East)6100
Hall (0-7 TRAC East)4151
LaMoille (2-6 LTC)2140
Three RiversConAll
Newman8-014-2
Princeton5-26-10
Bureau Valley4-27-11
St. Bede4-47-14
Mendota3-55-12
Kewanee2-68-16
Hall0-74-15-1
Three Rivers WestConfAll
Sherrard8-116-5
Orion6-315-6
Rockridge5-417-9-1
Monmouth-Roseville4-411-8
Erie-Prophetstown3-38-8-1
Riverdale2-79-13
Morrison1-72-16
Other area teamsWLT
Annawan (5-1 LTC)1920
Rock Falls (3-1 BNC)1720
Marquette (5-0 TCC)1740
Seneca (3-1 TCC)1150
L-P (4-4 I-8)980
Ottawa (3-4 I-8)8141
Putnam County (3-1 TCC)772