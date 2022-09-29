BCR volleyball update

A look at area volleyball standings heading into tonight’s matches:
Hall at Princeton
Newman at Bureau Valley
Orion at E-P
|BCR Teams
|W
|L
|T
|Bureau Valley (4-2 TRAC East)
|7
|11
|0
|St. Bede (4-4 TRAC East)
|7
|14
|0
|Princeton (5-2 TRAC East)
|6
|10
|0
|Hall (0-7 TRAC East)
|4
|15
|1
|LaMoille (2-6 LTC)
|2
|14
|0
|Three Rivers
|Con
|All
|Newman
|8-0
|14-2
|Princeton
|5-2
|6-10
|Bureau Valley
|4-2
|7-11
|St. Bede
|4-4
|7-14
|Mendota
|3-5
|5-12
|Kewanee
|2-6
|8-16
|Hall
|0-7
|4-15-1
|Three Rivers West
|Conf
|All
|Sherrard
|8-1
|16-5
|Orion
|6-3
|15-6
|Rockridge
|5-4
|17-9-1
|Monmouth-Roseville
|4-4
|11-8
|Erie-Prophetstown
|3-3
|8-8-1
|Riverdale
|2-7
|9-13
|Morrison
|1-7
|2-16
|Other area teams
|W
|L
|T
|Annawan (5-1 LTC)
|19
|2
|0
|Rock Falls (3-1 BNC)
|17
|2
|0
|Marquette (5-0 TCC)
|17
|4
|0
|Seneca (3-1 TCC)
|11
|5
|0
|L-P (4-4 I-8)
|9
|8
|0
|Ottawa (3-4 I-8)
|8
|14
|1
|Putnam County (3-1 TCC)
|7
|7
|2