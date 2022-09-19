Senior Spotlight>Benjamin Roth (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Ben Roth.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: June 13, 2005/Silvis.

Hometown: Tampico.

Family: Mother-April Roth, father-Keegan Roth, siblings- Andrew, Autumn and Brian Roth.

Sports/activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, National Honors Society, CEO, Drama Club, Acapella Choir

Nickname(s): Ben, Ben Beluga Whale, Ben Jamin.

Favorite sport and why: Cross country, because I believe it has a different atmosphere than football or any other sport. It’s a competitive sport, but everyone is really friendly and I have made a couple of friends from other teams throughout my four years of cross country that I wouldn’t have if I did a different sport.

Favorite food and where to get it: Taco Bake. It is a homemade recipe that includes chips, salsa, macaroni and cheese, sour cream, several different types of cheese and taco meat.

Likes: Running, writing, hanging out with friends, creating new experiences.

Dislikes: People who think they are the best at everything.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: Mr. Benck. He has been my cross coach since the beginning. If I was running slow or fast, he would always be there for me. Whenever I screwed up, he would always tell me there would be a chance to redeem myself. When I got injured my junior year, he stuck beside me until I was better. Everytime we would warm-up, he would always have a joke to lift up the team. I can’t picture these past four years without him and I am proud to call him my coach.

Person with the greatest influence in my life and why: Without a doubt, I would have to say my mother. She has supported me in everything I have done throughout my entire life. Whether that be coming to T-Ball games and all the way to big cross country meets. She taught me how to act and not to give up on myself. I don’t know what I would do without her.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Natalie Portman.

Name three historic figures you’d like to meet and why: George Washington just to hear him speak about his ideas for a young United States, knowing how it ends. John Paul Jones, because he was the coolest pirate in history. Lastly, I want to meet Harriett Tubman, because I want to know what was going through her mind every time she helped slaves escape across the border.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Phone, wallet and keys because that is all I carry around.

The last song I listened to: “Kingdom Come” by Imagine Dragons.

People would be surprised to know: I think people would be surprised to know that I have a small passion for writing short stories.

I stay home to watch: I would watch anything relating to Star Wars or Marvel.

When I need luck for a big game, I: I will meditate to try to calm my mind so I can focus on my race.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My favorite comedian, who I saw live was John Mulaney. I never remember laughing so hard in my entire life. I couldn’t breathe for a solid minute.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: I would like to think that I will be known as the quiet kid who was also hard working and funny.

Most embarrassing moment: During one of my races, I put my number on upside down, so I ran for the entire race with my number wrong. That will always be embarrassing for me.

Most unforgettable moment: Having to perform as Scrooge in the Fall Play of 2021. I was having to memorize my lines on the way to cross country meets. It was one of the most frustrating, fun, stressful and amazing moments of my life.

Ultimate sports fantasy: I would like to go to state once in track or cross country before I graduate high school.

What I would like to do in life: I would like to go to college so I can get a job to buy a quiet home out in the country. There I can relax and watch the sunset.

Three words that best describe myself: Funny, fast and compassionate.