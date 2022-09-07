Softball: Logan, PC win regional openers

The Princeton Logan and Putnam County softball teams won their IESA regional softball openers on Wednesday.
Logan came on late to top Dunlap, scoring one run in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead and four more in the fifth to cap a 6-1 win at Little Siberia Field in 3A regional play.
Winning pitcher Avah Oertel struck out 10. She also had two hits and a RBI.
Also for Logan, Josie Sierens (RBI), Kyrra Morris (RBI) and Taylor Compton each had one hit and Piper Hansen had two RBIs.
Logan (17-5), the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 seed Mossville in the regional semifinals at noon Saturday at Dunlap.
In 1A, No. 4 Putnam County beat No. 5 Ladd, 7-0. The Pumas will face top-seeded Henry in regional semifinal play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Henry.