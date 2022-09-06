September 06, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Volleyball: Tonight’s match at Hall pits two alums coaching on opposite sides

By Kevin Hieronymus

Two Three Rivers Conference volleyball matches are on tap at local sights.

Hall will welcome the Mendota Spikers, coached by Hall alum, Nicci (Borisek) Gibson, at 6 p.m. Hall is coached by another alum, Carolyn Bryant, in her first year.

St. Bede will host defending TRAC East champ Newman with a scheduled start of 7 p.m. at the Academy.

In other area prep matches, Putnam County plays at LaMoille and Annawan travels to Henry-Senachwine, both at 5:30 p.m.

In the junior college ranks, IVCC travels to Moraine Valley at 6 p.m.