BCR Boys Soccer Previews

The 2022 season kicks off Monday for the Princeton and DePue-Hall boys soccer teams. Here’s a look at the Tigers and Little Giants.
Coach: David Gray
Last year: 7-14-4
Top returning players: Asa Gartin (So./ MF), Isaiah Sandoval (Sr./D), Niklas Schneider (Sr./GK), Chase Sims (So./MF), Matthew Sims (Sr./MF), Micheal Smallwood (Sr./D).
Top newcomer: Brandon Stopka (Sr./F).
Worth noting: The Tigers are returning some players that have a good amount of varsity soccer experience, Gray said. Michael Smallwood and Sandoval will anchor the defense with Schneider at goalkeeper after playing in many matches last season. Matthew Sims and sophomore Chase Sims, and Asa Gartin will be important parts of the midfield. Senior Brandon Stopka returns to soccer after a year off and will play forward. Other squad members are juniors Eli Skaggs (D) and Michael Smith (D), sophomores Philip Goodale (D), Zeke Klingenberg (F), Rashawn Phillips (M), Aaron Cano (D) and Izaiah Smallwood (D) and freshmen Levi Boggs (D), Landon Davis (GK/D), Landen Fairbanks (M), Jackson Mason (M) and Jacoby Smallwood (F). .. Gray said it is tough to say what newcomers will make an impact. “Our freshmen group has shown good skills in practice, but it is difficult to know how they will react to high school soccer. I believe in time they will all make good players, but it may take a few matches,” he said. ... The first goal for the Tigers, Gray said, is to simply learn and improve every day. “It is a long season, and we have the opportunity to grow into a good team. It will take hard work, and commitment, but I am really excited for what this team can become,” he said. The biggest strength for the Tigers is “the feeling we are all a team,” Gray said. “I have been impressed with how the boys have worked together and helped each other get through the first couple weeks of practice. This will help us get through the lows of the season, and make us better in the long run.” ... The Tigers will open the season at home Monday vs. Streator at 4:30 p.m. and travel to L-P on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. kick-off.
— Kevin Hieronymus
Coach: Martin Moreno.
Last year’s record: 8-16-1.
Top returning players: Julian Flores (Sr./F), Nathan Harrison (Jr./D), Osvaldo Morales (So./MF), Francisco Moreno (Jr./MF).
Top newcomers: Gabriel Cano (Fr./F), Salvador Romero (Fr./MF).
Worth noting: The Little Giants return several key players but also welcome a few newcomers who will make an impact. Francisco Moreno had 15 goals and 10 assists last season as he earned all-conference honors in the Little Ten and Three Rivers. Flores tallied five goals last year, Harrison played a key role on defense and Morales gained some varsity experience. Martin Moreno said Cano and Romero are “really well-developed freshmen who will instantly bring an impact to the team.” Martin Moreno said the Little Giants look to improve their win total and compete for hardware. “Our strength for this year’s team is we have really good chemistry and just a very good overall team, but also a very young team consisting of mostly sophomores and juniors,” Martin Moreno said. “The kids are very hungry to play and compete everyday.” ... Rounding out the D-H roster are seniors Oscar Lopez (D), Cruz Martinez (F), Yair Santiago (D) and Giovanni Quintana (D), juniors Tyler Harrison, Jacob Moore (GK) and Noah Myzougi (M), sophomores Ryan Bosi (D), Juan Raya (GK), Javi Serrano (F) and Ceasar Quintana (M. ... The Little Giants will open the season at home Monday vs. Orion.
— Kevin Chlum