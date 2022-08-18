Blue and White Night set Friday at Princeton

Princeton High School’s Annual Blue-White night will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 on Bryant Field.
Team pictures will start at 3 p.m. followed by introductions of fall sports participants approximately 5:45 p.m. In case of inclement weather, introductions will be moved to Prouty Gym.
Following introductions, there will be performances by the poms and cheer at 6:35 p.m. There will be no football scrimmage.
Fall sports activities are marching band, boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, pom pons, cheerleaders, boys soccer, volleyball and football.
Meet the Tigresses tonight
The PHS volleyball program will hold their own Meet the Tigresses Night on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. There will be scrimmages between the freshmen and sophomore squads and the sophomore and varsity squads.