The Illinois Warriors Girls Travel Basketball will host a skills camp for girls in grades 5-8 on Aug. 21 and Aug. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spring Valley JFK. Registration forms are available online at https://form.jotform.com/212238401249146 or by calling Pat Cinotte at 815-228-6164. Cost is $50 and payment can be mailed to Cinotte at 822 W. Dakota St., Spring Valley, Ill. 61362.