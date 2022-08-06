Softball: St. Matthews back on top Princeton Fastpitch Church League

St. Matthews regained its perch atop the Princeton Fastpitch Church League by defeating Malden Methodist, the defending champion, 12-2, in six innings in Friday night’s finals at Westside Park.
St. Matthews made its 11th straight championship game appearance. It won seven straight titles from 2014-20 before being knocked off by Malden Methodist last year.
Daniel Murray walked it off with a RBI single to left to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Chris Waca went the distance for the win in the circle. Cody Jessen supplied a three-run homer to break the game open in the fourth inning to give St. Matthews a 7-4 lead.