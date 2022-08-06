August 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Softball: St. Matthews back on top Princeton Fastpitch Church League

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Matthews defeated Malden Methodist 12-2 in six innings Friday at Westside Park to capture the Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship.

St. Matthews defeated Malden Methodist 12-2 in six innings Friday at Westside Park to capture the Princeton Fastpitch Church League championship. (Kevin Hieronymus)

St. Matthews regained its perch atop the Princeton Fastpitch Church League by defeating Malden Methodist, the defending champion, 12-2, in six innings in Friday night’s finals at Westside Park.

St. Matthews made its 11th straight championship game appearance. It won seven straight titles from 2014-20 before being knocked off by Malden Methodist last year.

Daniel Murray walked it off with a RBI single to left to end the game by the 10-run rule.

Chris Waca went the distance for the win in the circle. Cody Jessen supplied a three-run homer to break the game open in the fourth inning to give St. Matthews a 7-4 lead.