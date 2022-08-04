Spring Creek to host 64th annual Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational

SPRING VALLEY - The Illinois Valley Women’s Golf Invitational is returning to Spring Creek Golf Course on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Shelly Felske is the defending champion, having won on her home course at Prophet Hills, the gross team champion in 2021, in Prophetstown.
The entry fee is $70, which includes practice round and tournament green fee, tournament shared cart fee, lunch, appetizers and awards. Make checks payable to Spring Creek GC, 286 Golf Course Rd., Spring Valley, IL, 61362.
For practice round availability, call 815-894-2137. Reservations should be made by Friday, Aug. 5.
For questions, call Kathy Potthoff at 815-343-1735.