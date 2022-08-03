Softball: Malden wins battle of the Methodist

Malden Methodist punched its ticket back to the Princeton Fastpitch Church League tournament finals with a 15-4 win over United Methodist in the battle of the Methodists Tuesday night.
Malden Methodist, the defending champion, advances to the championship game against St. Matthews at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Westside Park. Malden will have to beat undefeated St. Matthews twice in the double-elimination tournament.
St. Matthews, which makes its 11th straight championship appearance, beat Malden Methodist 19-13 Friday, July 29.