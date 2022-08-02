Softball: Princeton Logan to open up season Thursday

The Princeton Logan Junior High School softball team will open the 2022 season Thursday under the direction of new head coach Tim Parry.
Logan will face Geneseo at 4:30 p.m. at Little Siberia.
This year’s Logan softball squad has 15 girls in uniform. They are Payton Brandt, Taylor Compton, Anna Ellis, Maddie Gibson, Piper Hansen, Payten Harden, Kayden Kunkel, Payten Lucas, Kiyrra Morris, Avah Oertel, Addison Parry, Kendall Rauh, Marilyn Scanlund, Josie Sierens and Emma Wahlgren.
The Lions have 16 games plus tournaments at Brimfield, Mercer County and Putnam County. Logan plays in the Starved Rock Conference, including Bureau Valley and Spring Valley JFK.
2022 Logan Softball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Aug. 4
|Geneseo
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 9
|at Bureau Valley
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 10
|at Oglesby Holy Cross
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 11
|at Putnam County
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 13
|at Brimfield Round-Robin
|TBA
|Aug. 15
|Mendota Holy Cross
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 16
|at Midland
|4:15 p.m.
|Aug. 18
|Kewanee
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 19
|Annawan
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 20
|at LaSalle Trinity (DH)
|10 a.m.
|Aug. 22
|Spring Valley JFK
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 23
|at Ottawa Shepherd
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 24
|Brimfield
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 25
|at Mendota Holy Cross
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 27
|at Mercer County Round-Robin
|TBA
|Aug. 29
|Chillicothe
|4:30 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|Ottawa Shepherd
|4:30 p.m.
|Sept. 3
|at PC Puma Classic
|TBA
|Sept. 6
|IESA Regionals
|TBA