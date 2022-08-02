August 02, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Softball: Princeton Logan to open up season Thursday

By Kevin Hieronymus

Logan Lions

The Princeton Logan Junior High School softball team will open the 2022 season Thursday under the direction of new head coach Tim Parry.

Logan will face Geneseo at 4:30 p.m. at Little Siberia.

This year’s Logan softball squad has 15 girls in uniform. They are Payton Brandt, Taylor Compton, Anna Ellis, Maddie Gibson, Piper Hansen, Payten Harden, Kayden Kunkel, Payten Lucas, Kiyrra Morris, Avah Oertel, Addison Parry, Kendall Rauh, Marilyn Scanlund, Josie Sierens and Emma Wahlgren.

The Lions have 16 games plus tournaments at Brimfield, Mercer County and Putnam County. Logan plays in the Starved Rock Conference, including Bureau Valley and Spring Valley JFK.

2022 Logan Softball Schedule

DateOpponentTime
Aug. 4Geneseo4:30 p.m.
Aug. 9at Bureau Valley4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10at Oglesby Holy Cross4:30 p.m.
Aug. 11at Putnam County4:30 p.m.
Aug. 13at Brimfield Round-RobinTBA
Aug. 15Mendota Holy Cross4:30 p.m.
Aug. 16at Midland4:15 p.m.
Aug. 18Kewanee4:30 p.m.
Aug. 19Annawan4:30 p.m.
Aug. 20at LaSalle Trinity (DH)10 a.m.
Aug. 22Spring Valley JFK4:30 p.m.
Aug. 23at Ottawa Shepherd4:30 p.m.
Aug. 24Brimfield4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25at Mendota Holy Cross4:30 p.m.
Aug. 27at Mercer County Round-RobinTBA
Aug. 29Chillicothe4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31Ottawa Shepherd4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3at PC Puma ClassicTBA
Sept. 6IESA RegionalsTBA