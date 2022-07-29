BCR’s Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame Honor Roll

Individuals (year inducted)
• Bill Anderson, Ohio HS, state’s leading scorer in 1943-44 (2002)
• Ken Bourquin, Walnut all-stater in football, longtime coach at Manlius, BV (1998)
• Brad Bickett, Ohio High School All-Stater, BV basketball coach (2019)
• Eric Bryant, DePue, Hall basketball coach (2021)
• Roger Cannon, all-time leading scorer in Neponset boys basketball (1999)
• Charlie Fiochi, Ladd Grade School coach (1997)
• Lew Flinn, Princeton, NIU (2002)
• Jean Fox, Wyanet, All-American Girls Baseball League (1996)
• Chips Giovanine, Bureau Township, Western, L-P coach (2019)
• Grey Giovanine, Lamar University, Augustana coach (2019)
• Ken Gorgal, St. Bede, NFL (2003)
• Carl Gustafson, Princeton, Illinois Bowling Association (1998)
• Dick Hamrick, Wyanet, state’s leading scorer in 1954-55 (2001)
• Lance Harris, Ohio High School basketball All-Stater (2019)
• Lonnie Hewitt, Buda Western, three-time state high jump champ (2022)
• Syl Kastigar, Better Fishing Association (1999)
• Bill Kaiser, Logan Jr High coach (2004)
• Mike Kesseler, Logan Jr High coach (2004)
• Oliver Jochums, Mineral basketball coach (2004)
• George Meagher, DePue, Notre Dame track star (1997)
• Bill McDonald, Hall, Marquette, NBL (2001)
• Richard Nesti, all-state football player, coach at Hall (1996)
• Bob Prusator, Tisilwa basketball coach (1997)
• Joe Ruklick, Princeton, Northwestern, NBA (2002)
• Don Sheffer, Princeton basketball coach, 1950-65 (2000)
• Hugh Skinner, BCR Sports Editor (1995)
• Randy Swinford, PHS wrestling/football coach (2017)
• Jim Troglio, all-state RB for Hall, leading rusher at Northwestern (2000)
• Wahlgren family - Lee, Erick, Kai, Kipp, Kristian (2022)
• Larry Wilcoxen, Walnut, IHSA official (1999)
• Gary Vicini, Hall football coach (2021)
• Frank and June Yohn, horseshoes advocates (2003)
• Ron Zagar, DePue, state’s leading basketball scorer in 1957 at 37.6 ppg (2009)
Teams (years inducted)
• Bureau TWP 1957-61 basketball (2003)
• DePue 1948-53 Little Giants basketball (2016)
• Hall 1931 state football champs (2002)
• Manlius 1946 and 1947 football (2000)
• Mineral Leopards 1949-52 basketball teams (2004)
• Neponset Lady Zephyrs 1991-93 Sweet 16 basketball teams (2021)
• Ohio Bulldogs 1986 state runner-up basketball team (2019)
• Princeton 1953-54, 1954-54 Sweet 16 basketball teams (1995)
• Princeton 1990 State Champion Volleyball (2020)
• Sheffield 1944-46 all-sports teams (2001)
• St. Bede 1940-42 undefeated all-sports teams (1997)
• St. Bede 1988 Class A State baseball champions (2022)
• Tiskilwa 1939-41 Little 8 football champs (2002)
• Tiskilwa 1982-83 Elite Eight basketball (2017)
• Walnut 1945 undefeated, unscored upon football team (1998)
• Walnut 1982 state runner-up football team (2018)
• Western 1974-75, 1975-76 Elite Eight basketball teams (1996)
• Wyanet 1966, 1967 football teams (1999)