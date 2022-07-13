July 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Where are they now? The 1988 St. Bede baseball Bruins

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede Bruins logo

St. Bede Bruins logo

Here’s a look at where the team members of the 1988 St. Bede Bruins state champion baseball team are now:

Name (Year)Where they areWhat they do for living
Jim Barto (’89)IL ValleyNot available
Ken Bima (’88)SpringfieldAttorney
Eric Bubelis (’88)DenverManagement Consultant
Chris Clancy (’89)FrankfortAttorney
Mike DeAngelo (’89)Spring ValleyDriver for UPS
Brad Derix (’88)DenverBusiness Analyst
Sean Ginocchio (’90)PeruNot available
Brad Koster (’88)OswegoLender
Eric Krogulski (’88)W. DesMoines, IowaIT Security
Chad Kunkel (’88)BataviaInsurance Executive
Chuck Loebach (’88)PeruNot available
Tom McGunnigal (’88)PeruWethersfield AD/coach
Jim Perona (’88)Spring ValleyWalmart DC Manager
Steve Pomatto (’88)San FranciscoSan Francisco Police
Mark Schneider (’89)PeruInsurance Agent
Mike Schneider (’88)ChicagoProperty Management
Jimmy Walsh (’90)Washington, D.C.Works for Government
Coach John BellinoStandardTavern owner