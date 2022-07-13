Where are they now? The 1988 St. Bede baseball Bruins

Here’s a look at where the team members of the 1988 St. Bede Bruins state champion baseball team are now:
|Name (Year)
|Where they are
|What they do for living
|Jim Barto (’89)
|IL Valley
|Not available
|Ken Bima (’88)
|Springfield
|Attorney
|Eric Bubelis (’88)
|Denver
|Management Consultant
|Chris Clancy (’89)
|Frankfort
|Attorney
|Mike DeAngelo (’89)
|Spring Valley
|Driver for UPS
|Brad Derix (’88)
|Denver
|Business Analyst
|Sean Ginocchio (’90)
|Peru
|Not available
|Brad Koster (’88)
|Oswego
|Lender
|Eric Krogulski (’88)
|W. DesMoines, Iowa
|IT Security
|Chad Kunkel (’88)
|Batavia
|Insurance Executive
|Chuck Loebach (’88)
|Peru
|Not available
|Tom McGunnigal (’88)
|Peru
|Wethersfield AD/coach
|Jim Perona (’88)
|Spring Valley
|Walmart DC Manager
|Steve Pomatto (’88)
|San Francisco
|San Francisco Police
|Mark Schneider (’89)
|Peru
|Insurance Agent
|Mike Schneider (’88)
|Chicago
|Property Management
|Jimmy Walsh (’90)
|Washington, D.C.
|Works for Government
|Coach John Bellino
|Standard
|Tavern owner