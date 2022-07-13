Softball: Princeton Cubs finish second in B League Softball

The Princeton Cubs finished second in the B League Tournament at Princeton Monday, falling to Annawan 13-3 in the championship game. Team members are (front row, left to right) Alexis Phillppe, Brooklin Miceli, Katelynn Hartmann, Addison Compton and Kayden Kunkel; (back row) assistant coach Shaylynn Hartmann, Kendall Rauh, Giavanna Schluter, Taylor Compton, Liberty Sousa, Ella Ostrowski and head coach Skee Hartmann. Not pictured: assistant coach Courtney Driscoll, Cecilia Roberts, Camryn Driscoll, Makya Clark and Gracie Anderson. (Kevin Hieronymus)