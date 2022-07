The Walnut Thunder placed third in the B League Softball Tournament in Princeton. Team members are: (front row, from left to right): Hayley Warkins, Paige Ledergerber, Abby Jamison, Melissa Heber, Natalie Edlefson and Maggie Besler; and (back row) Coach Scott Hitzler, Ashlyn Depatis, Kloey Trujillo, Emma Stull, Serenity Stone, Coach Sara Edlefson, Landry Hitzler, Katrina Wahl and Coach Olivia Eckberg.