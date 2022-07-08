DePue Boat Races: It’s been a ‘great ride’ for Steve Solorio, DePue Men’s Club

Editor’s note: Ray Rodda is the longtime public address announcer at DePue as the “Voice” of the DePue Boat Races. This year’s races will run July 25-31 with testing to be held Monday, July 25 and races running Tuesday, July 26 through Sunday, July 31.
As the DePue Men’s Club and the Illinois Valley prepare for the spectacular boat races on July 25-31, changes are abound. From the fact that the Men’s Club have entrusted with hosting two different divisions of the American Power Boat Association Nationals, no small feat, to changes within the club as well.
After 37 years as President of the DePue Men’s Club, Steve Solorio has made the decision to step down as the only president the club has ever had. Steve has led this group to new heights year after year with volunteers and club members willing and able to put on a national event, year after year.
Solorio calls his time as President of the Men’s Club a “great ride.” His many memories of this time revolve around club members and spouses, the local fans that support the races year after year, along with racers who come from all over the country and Canada to support the efforts of the DePue Men’s Club and formed friendships that are picked up year after year as the racing community comes to town.
One of the catalysts for this decision to step down occurred in 2020. As you may remember in 2020 a gut punch to the Men’s Club came about from the Pandemic which necessitated the canceling of the races that year. Steve said, he reflected on what this meant to the community and to the Club and decided that it was helpful to him to have time to reflect on his leadership. He said that tough year was helpful as it energized him to continue and it then was the impetus to want to move forward continuing as President and build the next few years into something special for the Men’s Club and the racing event.
That culminates this year of course with the double Nationals for the Mod’s and the traditional Pro racing groups coming together under the Men’s Club umbrella.
This, too, Steve is an exciting way to finish his service as the President of the DePue Men’s Club after all the years of the group hosting the Lake DePue Nationals.
So many memories and so much service to the community. Our thanks to Steve for his leadership in many ways and with so many helping hands of its members.
Steve along with “The Mayor” Eric Bryant and the chief of the treasury, John Widmar, and director Steve Raugh will also be retiring after this year’s racing.
Steve, Eric, and John are well known by the Title Series folks by working closely over the years to ensure the DePue Nationals have always been a success. As the Mayor, Eric was instrumental in working with Steve and the Men’s Club to ensure that the Village was totally behind the efforts of the Men’s Club.