Youth baseball/softball: WBVL tournaments starting up Wednesday

The Western Bureau Valley League tournaments start up this week at a field near you.
Little League: Walnut, the league headquarters, hosts its long running Little League Tournament at Wilcoxen Field starting Wednesday. Annawan and Sheffield are the top two seeds in the six-team field which is scheduled to run through Friday.
Wednesday’s Little League opener matches the No. 4 White Sox vs. the No. 5 Cubs in an all Princeton battle at 5:30 p.m. The winner will draw No. 1 Annawan at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The second game will be played between No. 3 Walnut vs. No. 6 Rockies with their winner to face No. 2 Sheffield at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Minor League: The Princeton Cubs take in the No. 1 seed to the Minor League Tournament at Annawan which will run Wednesday through Sunday. Annawan is the No. 2 seed in the seven-time field. On Wednesday, No. 6 Walnut will face No. 7 LaMoille at 5:30 p.m. Games will resume Friday.
B League: The winner of Tuesday’s Annawan vs. Sheffield game on Tuesday will gain the top seed for the B League softball tournament which starts Wednesday at Zearing Park in Princeton. Wednesday’s opener will see No. 4 Walnut face the No. 5 Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. with the No. 3 Cubs vs. No. 6 LaMoille at 7 p.m.
The B League tournament is scheduled to run through Sunday.
C League: Sheffield plays host to the C League softball tournament which will run Wednesday through Sunday. The undefeated Princeton Rockies are the No. 1 seed, Annawan 2 the No. 2 seed and the White Sox No. 3. The remaining seeds in the the seven-team field were to be determined in games Tuesday night.