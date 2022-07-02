July 02, 2022
Bureau County Prep Sports

Sotball: St. Bede’s Ella Hermes named to NFCA Region V Second Team

By Kevin Hieronymus

St. Bede’s Ella Hermes has been named among the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s High School All Region teams.

The St. Bede sophomore was named to the Region V Second Team as a utility player/pitcher. She helped the Bruins reach the Class 1A sectional finals and a Sweet 16 appearance, batting .481 with 26 runs scored and a team-high 25 RBIs and 12 doubles. In the circle, she posted a 6-1 record and an area-best 1.36 ERA.

Hermes was named Second Team All-BCR and Three Rivers East All-Conference.