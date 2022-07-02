Sotball: St. Bede’s Ella Hermes named to NFCA Region V Second Team

St. Bede’s Ella Hermes has been named among the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s High School All Region teams.
The St. Bede sophomore was named to the Region V Second Team as a utility player/pitcher. She helped the Bruins reach the Class 1A sectional finals and a Sweet 16 appearance, batting .481 with 26 runs scored and a team-high 25 RBIs and 12 doubles. In the circle, she posted a 6-1 record and an area-best 1.36 ERA.
Hermes was named Second Team All-BCR and Three Rivers East All-Conference.