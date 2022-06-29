BCR Male Athletes of the Year Honor Roll

2021-22 — Teegan Davis, Princeton
2020-21 — Jamie Reinhardt, Princeton
2019-20 — Wyatt Davis, Princeton
2018-19 — Kale Barnett, Bureau Valley
2017-18 — Brant Vanaman, Hall
2016-17 — Colby Robbins, Princeton
2015-16 — John Barnes, St. Bede
2014-15 — Parker Neuhalfen, Bureau Valley
2013-14 — Taggart Venegas, Hall
2012-13 — Brett Fanning, Hall
2011-12 — Adam Weidner, Bureau Valley
2010-11 — Michael Murray, Princeton; Alec Schwab, St. Bede
2009-10 — Scott Roseberg, Brik Wedekind, Princeton
2008-09 — Matt McClure, Princeton
2007-08 — Jordan Petersen, Hall
2006-07 — Garrett Barnas, Bureau Valley
2005-06 — Michael Grieve, Bureau Valley
2004-05 — Preston Jones, Bureau Valley
2003-04 — Nick Larsen, Hall
2002-03 — Chaise Thomas, Hall
2001-02 — Jason Bill, Bureau ValleyPhil Endress, Bureau Valley
2000-01 — J.A. Happ, St. Bede
1999-00 — Billy Terry, St. Bede
1998-99 — D.J. Glynn, Hall
1997-98 — Nathan Norman, Princeton; Shawn Jeppson, Hall
1996-97 — Eric Bryant, Hall; Luke Davis, Bureau Valley
1995-96 — Luke Dobrich, DePue
1994-95 — Mike Shipley, Bradford