2022 All-BCR Boys Track & Field Team

To be eligible for the All-BCR Track and Field Team, an athlete must have been a Honor Roll leader or state qualifier.

Hayden Arkins (St. Bede, Jr.): He ran the anchor leg on the Bruins Honor Roll leading 4x800 relay.

Zack Bosi (Hall/Sr.): The Hall senior closed his career out in style by making state in the triple jump, posting a PR of 41 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Teegan Davis (PHS/Jr.): The BCR Trackster of the Year won the Class 2A state high jump crown and led the Honor Roll at 6-8. Davis also medaled at state and led the Honor Roll in the long jump (22-6) and triple jump (43-9) and ran on the Tigers’ 4x100 relay Honor Roll leader.

Tanner Englehaupt (Hall/Sr.): The Hall senior hurdled his way to the top Honor Roll time in the 110HH at 17.24.

Keegan Fogarty (PHS/Sr.): Fogarty medaled in both sprints and was ranked No. 1 in the 200m until an injury slowed him down. He led the Honor roll in the 200 (22.06) and was second in the 100m and ran on the Tigers’ leading efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Tyreke Fortney (SB/Sr.): The Bruins baseballer was also a big hit in track, medaling in both sprints and leading the Honor Roll in the 100m (10.66) and was second in the 200m. He will play football at ISU.

Josh Grob (St. Bede/Sr.): He was the leadoff man for the Bruins Honor Roll leading efforts in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Drew Harp (PHS/Sr.): Went from being the Tigers’ No. 3 shot putter to landing a seventh-place medal in the 2A state meet. He also ranked among the area top sprinters and ran on the Tigers’ leading efforts in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Elijah House (BV/Jr.): Elijah took it to the House in the 800m with a Honor Roll best time of 2:00.97 and qualified for state. He was also among area leaders in the 400m and 1600m.

Duncan Lawler (SB/Sr.): Lawler made his way back to state in the high jump with a season’s best jump of 6-4. He led the Honor Roll in the 300H (43.65) and ran on the Bruins’ top time in the 4x400 relay.

Brock Loftus (Amboy co-op/Sr.): The senior for Ohio shined for the Clippers co-op with top times in the 1600m (4:44) and 3200m (10:00.34), qualifying for state in both. He will run for Heartland Community College next year.

Grayson Marincic (St. Bede/Fr.): The Bruins cub ran on St. Bede’s Honor Roll leading relays in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Payne Miller (PHS/So.): The best is yet to come for the PHS soph, who led the Honor Roll in the shot at 53-0 1/4 and qualified for state.

Logan Pineda (St. Bede/Fr.): The baby Bruin ran on St. Bede’s Honor Roll leading 4x800 relay.

Caleb Savitch (Hall/Sr.): The Hall senior soared to an area best mark of 11-2 in the pole vault and qualified for state.

Stephen Shaver (SB/Sr.): There was no close shave for Shaver, who led the Honor Roll in the 400m with a time of 52.53. He also ran on the Bruins’ top time in the 4x400 relay.

Ethan Thompson (PHS/Sr): The PHS senior took part in the Tigers’ school record setting and state qualifying effort in the 4x100 relay. He also ran on the Tigers’ top time in the 4x200 relay.

Ethan Wallace (PHS/Jr.): The PHS senior ran on the Tigers’ top time in the 4x200 relay.

Bennett Williams (PHS/So.): Another of the Tigers’ young guns, Williams topped the Honor Roll in the discus at 156-6 1/4.