Softball: Princeton Fastpitch Church League opens Tuesday night

It’s time to play ball in the Princeton Fastpitch Church League

There are five teams lined up to play this season, including defending league champ Malden Methodist, United Methodist, Bunker Hill, St. Matthews and Princeton Bible, which rejoins the league after taking two years off.

The season openers are scheduled for Tuesday night at Westside Park. The first game of the night matches Bunker Hill vs. United Methodist at 6:30 p.m. followed by Malden Methodist vs. Princeton Bible.

The regular season runs through the July 22 with games scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

The league tournament begin Thursday, July 28.