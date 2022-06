Libby Boyles (left), Katie Bates and Hannah Muehlschlegel were awarded as the 2022 recipients for the Princeton Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a PHS senior baseball and softball player each year. No boys applied this year. Boyles (IVCC) and Bates (Loras College) will continue their softball careers while Muehlschlegel will be attending Northern Michigan University. (Kevin Hieronymus)