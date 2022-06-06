Tri-County names all-conference baseball team

Four Putnam County players received Tri-County All-Conference honors, it was announced Monday.

PC junior Andrew Pyszka was named unanimously, joined on the first team by junior Jackson McDonald and senior Drake Smith.

Another PC junior, Nicholas Currie, received honorable mention all-conference honors.

Also named to the first team are unanimous selections senior Chase Martin of Roanoke-Benson and junior Logan Nelson of Ottawa Marquette, along with seniors Matt Cruse and Tyler Sulzberger of Seneca, senior Brady Ewers of Ottawa Marquette and sophomore Lance Kieswetter of Henry.

Second team honors went to senior Hayden McKenna, juniors Aiden Thompson and Taylor Waldron and freshman Sam Mitre of Marquette, senior Troy Westerdahl of Henry, junior Riley McFadden of Midland, junior Jack Duffy of Dwight and sophomore Casey Clennon and freshman Paxton Giertz of Seneca.

League champ Marquette finished third in the Class 1A State Tournament.



