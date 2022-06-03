Marquette baseball, Newark softball fall at state

PEORIA - The Marquette baseball and Newark softball teams fell in state semifinal play today in Peoria.

The Crusaders dropped a 2-1 contest to Mt. Sterling Brown County at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria. The Crusaders (31-4) await the loser of today’s second semifinal between Louisville Northy Clay and LeRoy for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday with Brown County (27-4) meeting the winner at 11:30 a.m. in the title game.

Across town, Newark was knocked out by Glasford Illini Bluffs 8-3 at the Louisville Slugger Complex. The Norsemen (31-4-1) will meet the loser of today’s second semifinal between Casey-Westfield and Forreston for third place at 9 a.m. Saturday with Illini Bluffs (18-2) drawing the winner at 11:30 a.m. for the title.