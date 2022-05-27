MLB: J.A. Happ retires after 15 seasons in the big leagues

J.A. Happ has retired after 15 seasons in Major League Baseball.
The St. Bede alum and 2001 BCR Athlete of the Year became a free agent after pitching for the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals in 2021, posting a combined 10-10 record in 30 starts. He kept his options going into the offseason and elected to retire.
Happ discussed his retirement recently on the Heart Strong Podcast.
The left-handed pitcher compiled a 133-100 record with a 4.13 ERA and 1,661 strikeouts, pitching for eight different teams. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2004 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in 2007. He was a member of the Phillies’ World Series champions in 2008.
He went on to to pitch for the Houston Astros (2010-12), the Toronto Blue Jays twice (2012-14, 2016-18), the Seattle Mariners (2015), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2015), the Pittsburgh Pirates (2015), the New York Yankees (2018-20), the Twins (2021) and the Cardinals (2021).
His best season was in 2016 when he went 20-4 with a 3.18 ERA for the Blue Jays.
Happ was named to the 2018 American League All-Star Team in 2018 and earned the save in the mid-season classic in Washington, D.C. in an 8-6 victory over the National League.