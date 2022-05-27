May 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Prep Sports

Boys track: Princeton Tigers advance to 2A state finals

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Teegan Davis competes in the high jump Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Class 2A boys track sectional at Rochelle High School.

Princeton's Teegan Davis qualified for the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field in four events. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

CHARLESTON - Princeton High School took the track for Friday’s Class 2A Boys State Track and Field prelims. Three Tigers advanced to Saturday’s finals, including PHS junior Teegan Davis in four events.

Davis is one of seven high jumpers to clear 1.88 meters (6-2), and stands in sixth place in the long jump (6.49m/21-3 1/2) and ninth in the triple jump (12.84m/42-1 1/2).

Senior sprinter Keegan Fogarty advanced in both events. He clocked the best time in the 100 dash (10.83) and stands seventh in the 200 dash (22.06).

PHS senior Keegan Fogarty edges St. Bede's Tyreke Fortney to win the 100 meters in Princeton's Ferris Family Invite Tuesday. Fortney came back to nose Fogarty in the 200 meters.

PHS senior Keegan Fogarty qualified for the Class 2A State Track & Field finals in both the 100 and 200 dashes. (Mike Vaughn)

PHS senior Drew Harp stands fifth in the shot put (15.64m//51-3). Sophomore teammate Payne Miller was 14th at 14.68 (48-2), but did not advance.

The Tigers’ 4x100 relay of Davis, Harp, Fogarty and Ethan Thompson advanced to the finals with the 10 best time of 43.19.

They will be joined in Saturday’s finals by St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney, who on Thursday qualified in 1A in both sprints.

Look for Charlie Ellerbrock’s full report at www.bcrews.com and in Saturday’s BCR.

Tyreke Fortney