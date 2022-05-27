Boys track: Princeton Tigers advance to 2A state finals

CHARLESTON - Princeton High School took the track for Friday’s Class 2A Boys State Track and Field prelims. Three Tigers advanced to Saturday’s finals, including PHS junior Teegan Davis in four events.
Davis is one of seven high jumpers to clear 1.88 meters (6-2), and stands in sixth place in the long jump (6.49m/21-3 1/2) and ninth in the triple jump (12.84m/42-1 1/2).
Senior sprinter Keegan Fogarty advanced in both events. He clocked the best time in the 100 dash (10.83) and stands seventh in the 200 dash (22.06).
PHS senior Drew Harp stands fifth in the shot put (15.64m//51-3). Sophomore teammate Payne Miller was 14th at 14.68 (48-2), but did not advance.
The Tigers’ 4x100 relay of Davis, Harp, Fogarty and Ethan Thompson advanced to the finals with the 10 best time of 43.19.
They will be joined in Saturday’s finals by St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney, who on Thursday qualified in 1A in both sprints.
Look for Charlie Ellerbrock’s full report at www.bcrews.com and in Saturday’s BCR.