Bureau Valley baseball, St. Bede softball to play for regional titles

The Bureau Valley and Erie-Prophetstown baseball teams weren’t supposed to reach the championship of the Class 2A regional at Princeton Saturday.
But here they are.
The Storm rode the big bat of senior Layton Britt (2 HRs, 3 RBIs) and arm of senior ace, who pitched a complete-game, to a 5-4 win over No. 3 Riverdale in Thursday’s regional semifinals. the Rams had defeated the Storm 20-4 earlier this season.
No. 8 seeded E-P has been the Cinderella of the regional ball, upsetting No. 5 Princeton 11-8 on Monday and regional favorite Hall 7-5 in Wednesday’s semifinals, both games in which they fell behind 3-0 in the first inning.
“Playing playoff baseball, anything can happen, right?” BV coach Ryan Schisler said.
It’s the first regional finals appearance for the Storm since John King’s “Shot heard around Bureau Valley” walk-off homer over heavily-favored Princeton in 2009.
BV was two outs away from winning a regional championship in 2007, but lost to Savanna West Carroll 10-9.
The regional champion advances to the Knoxville Sectional to meet No. 5 Brimfield, which beat No. 6 Manito Midwest Central, 10-5, on Friday to win its own regional, on 4 p.m. Thursday.
In other regional baseball finals today in Class 1A:
No. 1 seed Ottawa Marquette (27-3) hosts No. 3 Newark (21-7) at 11 a.m.
No. 2 Putnam County (25-8) takes on No. 5 Yorkville Christian (10-11-1) at 11 a.m. at Somonauk.
No. 1 Fulton (14-5) and No. 4 Eastland (13-9) will meet for the title at Amboy.
St. Bede-PC softball to meet for title
Putnam County will make the short 7.2-mile trek across the river to face host St. Bede for the Class 1A regional title at the Academy at 11 a.m. today.
No. 1 St. Bede (18-3) beat Henry 10-0 on Tuesday while No. 5 Putnam County (11-11) beat No. 6 Peoria Christian 9-5 on Wednesday.
The regional champion advances to the Williamsfield Sectional to face Woodhull AlWood in the second semifinal of the night Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. No. 2 AlWood beat vs. No. 5 Williamsfield 4-0 on Friday.