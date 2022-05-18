Junior high track: Princeton Logan athletes qualify for state

Princeton Logan Junior High won one sectional championship and qualified in seven events for the IESA 2A State Track & Field Meet in Saturday’s sectional at Sherrard.
The Logan eighth-grade girls scored 83 points to beat host Sherrard (73) for the sectional championship.
Camryn Driscoll won the eighth-grade 400 meters and broke the Logan school record with a time of 1:02.18. She placed second in the 100 (13.42).
Keighley Davis won the eighth-grade 100 hurdles in 17.47 and placed second in the 200 (29.49) and fourth in the high jump.
Logan also won the eighth-grade girls’ 4x200 relay with Driscoll, Davis, Chloe Ostrowski and Caroline Keutzer with a time of 1:56.69 and the 4x400 relay with Driscoll, Ava Kyle, Avery Waca and Ruby Acker with a time of 4:41.34.
State qualifiers for the Logan boys are seventh graders Tyler VandeVenter, first in the 800 (2:29.72); and Ayden Agushi, second in high jump (5-3) and fifth in the 200 dash; and eighth grader Casey Etheridge, second in the 110m hurdles (16.59).
The Logan seventh grade 4x100 relay of Ava Kyle, Madilyn Gibson, Jadeyn Klingenberg and Kyrstin Arkwright placed second in 57.05, but did not qualify.
Other top place-finishers for the Logan seventh graders were Acker, third in the 400 meters, fourth in the high jump and fifth in the 1600; Kyle, second in the hurdles and fourth in the 400; Josie Sierens, third in long jump and fifth in hurdles; Arkwright, fifth in the 100; Travis Gleason, second in hurdles; and Reid Jesse, fifth in the 1600.
Other top place-finishers for the Logan eighth graders Common Green, fifth in the boys 200, Augustus Swanson, third in the 1600 and fourth in the 800, Casey Etheridge, second in the hurdles, Garrett Gleason, third in the hurdles, Jace Weyer, second in the long jump, Waca, fourth in the 1600, Keutzer, second in long jump and third in hurdles and Anika Hansen, fifth in discus.
Logan also placed third in the seventh grade girls’ 4x200 relay, third in the eighth grade boys’ 4x100 relay, fourth in the seventh grade boys’ 4x200 relay and fifth in the seventh grade boys’ 4x100 and eighth grade girls’ 4x100 relays.
As a team, Logan placed fourth in the seventh-grade girls and the eighth grade boys and fifth in the seventh grade.
Top place finishers for Bureau Valley, which did not qualify for state in any events, were seventh-graders Kyle Velasquez, third in the 200 dash and fourth in hurdles, and eighth-graders Brady Hartz, third in the 100 and fourth in the 400, Madison Wetzell, third in the 1600 and fifth in the 800, Carly Wiggim, fourth in discus, Nathan Haney, fifth in discus, and the third place 4x200 relay of Brandon Carrington, Andrew Roth, Owen Larkin and Velasquez.